Admirals Host Dog Day on Saturday

October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - With the home opener in the rearview mirror, the Admirals look ahead to a pair of home games this weekend as the Colorado Eagles make their ever first visit to Panther Arena. The two clubs will face off on Friday night at 7 and then return to the ice on Saturday at 6 pm.

Friday night will be totally radical as the team's celebrates 90s Night. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will take home a retro Velcro Admirals wallet, courtesy of Wrangler jeans. In addition, DJ Quadi will perform some of the 90s greatest hits in the Admirals Bar before and after the game and during intermissions and then there will be a post-game 90s party at Buck Bradley's Saloon and Eatery on Old World 3rd St.

Then on Saturday the team will host the first Pet Supplies Plus Dog Day, presented by Central Bark! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game with dog tickets costing $5, while corresponding human tickets are $15. In addition, $2 from every dog ticket sold will be donated to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha.

Fans bringing their dog(s) to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State St. entrance on the North side of the building. All dog tickets (along with their owner) will be located on the West Side of the building in sections 404-412. The Admirals and Panther Arena will supply watering stations for the dogs on the concourse, but only human food is available for purchase.

In addition, there will be Admirals-themed dog merchandise like jerseys, collars, and leashes available in the Arena Team Store and in merchandise kiosks located on the main concourse on the west side of the building.

This marks the 14th season that the Admirals have hosted a Dog Day game.

Fans can purchase tickets for either game at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.