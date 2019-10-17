Game #3 Preview: Tucson at Ontario

October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #3 Preview: Tucson at OntarioOct 18th 2019, 03:07, by Walt Ruff

Game #4 - San Antonio (3-0-0-1) at Tucson (2-1-0-0)

7 PM MST, Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Roadrunners Current Roster: Click here

Referees: Mason Riley (#79), Brandon Schrader (#46)

Linesmen: Ken Bonham (#30), Brent Hooks (#20)

It's been a full two weeks since the Roadrunners started their season in Central Texas but finally, after another stop in the Lone Star State and a pass through Southern Ontario, the train has arrived at Tucson Arena.

Aside from an unblemished 3-0, is there any better way for the team to be entering the home opener? A historic offensive output in the team last game by way of eight goals, highlighted by the team's returning leading goal scorer becoming the first Roadrunner ever to record multiple hat tricks with the club and an early chance at redemption against the only team that's handed Tucson a loss thus far?

The Tucson Convention Center campus is certain to be buzzing beginning at 4:30 p.m. when the players arrive on the red carpet.

Three Things

1) The hot starts have to stay. Tucson has been the undoubted better team from the get-go in all three contests they and with the home crowd behind them tonight, here's to hoping for more of the same. An energetic first shift both in Cedar Park and in Ontario resulted in penalties by the opposition, providing an early power play goal against the Stars and a massive momentum swing that set the Reign behind early.

2) San Antonio hasn't lost yet in regulation yet, for a reason. The Roadrunners had a bad period consisting of penalty trouble two weeks ago at the AT&T Center and thanks to a mix of veteran players with NHL experience and young, talented prospects for the St. Louis Blues, the Rampage took advantage. They can make you bleed if given the opportunity and even if a good start for Tucson takes place again tonight, San Antonio may never really be out of it until the final horn.

3) Surely Lane Pederson was the talk of the Roadrunners win in Ontario but getting guys like Beau Bennett, Nick Merkley and Andy Miele activated on the scoring sheet provides a different element of confidence that could hopefully roll into tonight. All three have been noted to fill the stat sheet during their pro careers and now that they've all gotten either a goal or multipoint game under their belt, more could be coming.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners Assistant Coach Steve Potvin on finally playing at home...

"It'll obviously be a lot of fun to finally play in front of our home fans and not somebody else's. It should bring us some energy and it'll be nice to have them at our backs."

Roadrunners Assistant Coach Steve Potvin on the team's power play registering three goals in Ontario last Saturday...

"To be honest with you, this year we've scored with multiple and different units already. Everybody has that cohesiveness. Dysin Mayo, who doesn't typically play on the power play, scored a power play goal [in Ontario]."

Roadrunners Assistant Coach Steve Potvin on continuing the momentum of an eight-goal game...

"I'm not sure we set out to have that type of game so literally right after that game, it was on to the next. We always try to put our best foot forward and see what happens but right after it was on to the next one. We have a ton of respect for San Antonio, we know the type of team that we have."

Number to Know

100%. Through four games this season and being shorthanded 18 times, the San Antonio Rampage have yet to allow a power play goal this season. With the Roadrunners power play coming off of an impressive performance in their last game, tonight's special teams battle shall be interesting.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM Tucson as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.