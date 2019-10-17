Morrison Reassigned to Fort Wayne

Forward Brad Morrison with the Ontario Reign

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned forward Brad Morrison from Ontario to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Morrison, 22, collected 20 points (10-10=20) from 50 games played with the Reign as a rookie during the 2018-19 season. The Prince George, BC native ranked second amongst Ontario first-year skaters in goals and tied for third in points a season ago. Morrison had yet to appear in an AHL game with the Reign this season.

