Morrison Reassigned to Fort Wayne
October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Morrison, 22, collected 20 points (10-10=20) from 50 games played with the Reign as a rookie during the 2018-19 season. The Prince George, BC native ranked second amongst Ontario first-year skaters in goals and tied for third in points a season ago. Morrison had yet to appear in an AHL game with the Reign this season.
The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
