Get Discounted Tickets, Win Dach Autographed Jersey Friday

October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are treating fans to discounted tickets and the opportunity to win a jersey signed by the 2019 third overall draft pick, Kirby Dach, at Friday's game for their 'Dach Deal' promotion.

The promotion gives fans the opportunity to see one of the Chicago Blackhawks' top prospects in action. Dach, who made his professional debut with the IceHogs on Oct. 12, is skating with Rockford for a limited time on a conditioning stint for the Blackhawks.

Tickets are just $7.77 as a nod to Dach's number 77 and can be purchased in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, by calling (815) 968-5222 or by using promo code DACH77 online. The offer is good through game time on Friday.

In addition, all fans with a ticket to Friday's game can stop by the FanZone on the BMO concourse to enter a free raffle for the chance to win an IceHogs jersey and puck signed by Dach. The IceHogs will announce the winner of the raffle during the third period of Friday's tilt.

Friday's matchup also features $2 Bud Lights, the return of the Illinois Lottery Cup Series and free IceHogs magnet schedules for the first 2,500 attendees (courtesy of American Business Solutions).

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Chicago Wolves | 7 p.m.

