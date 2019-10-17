Roadrunners Recall Ryker Killins from Rapid City

October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Ryker Killins from the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).

The 23-year-old registered one goal and two assists for a total of three points in three games with the Rush in the team's first week of action.

A native of Wawa, Ontario, Killins was signed by the Roadrunners on August 1.

On The Ice

After matching a franchise record by scoring eight goals against the Ontario Reign last Saturday in California, Tucson now looks to continue their winning ways on home ice.

Lane Pederson became the first Roadrunner in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks in a Tucson sweater and 13 of the 18 skaters recorded at least one point in the win.

