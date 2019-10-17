Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame Committee to Induct Hennessy, Robitaille, Jaworski

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame Committee announced that it will induct Josh Hennessy, Patrice Robitaille, and Charlie Jaworski as the class of 2020. The Hall of Fame Committee will hold a pregame ceremony prior to the March 21 home game against the Laval Rocket.

Josh Hennessy (Binghamton Senators, 2006 - 2010)

Hennessy, now 34, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the second round, 43rd overall, in 2003. After four years in the QMJHL with Quebec, Hennessy's professional career started with the Cleveland Barons in 2005 and put up 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 80 games during his rookie season. Following the season, Hennessy was traded to the Ottawa Senators and was selected to the 2007 AHL All-Star Classic. The Brockton, MA native recorded 213 points (99 goals, 114 assists) in 289 games with Binghamton. Hennessy played in 23 National Hockey League games for Ottawa and Boston and had one goal. Overall in the American Hockey League, Hennessy played in 490 games and had 152 goals and 182 assists for 334 points. After going overseas for five years, Hennessy returned to the AHL and finished his career with the Providence Bruins.

Patrice Robitaille (B.C. Icemen, 1998 - 2002)

Robitaille, now 48, played three seasons with the B.C. Icemen in the United Hockey League. The Ste-Catherines, QC native finished second on the team with 51 points and led the team with 57 assists during the 1998-99 campaign. The following season, Robitaille finished second on the team with 30 goals, led the team in assists with 59 and in points with 89. Robitaille ranked 12th in the entire league in points that season. Overall, Robitaille had 32 goals and 39 assists in 111 International Hockey League games with Peoria, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Cincinnatti. In 151 UHL games, the forward had 48 goals and 120 assists in 151 games with the Icemen. Prior to his professional career, Robitaille played four seasons at Clarkson University and served as the team's captain his senior year.

Charlie Jaworski (Press & Sun Bulletin, 1973-2011)

Jaworski oversaw the Press & Sun-Bulletin's sports department for decades. He attended Wayne State University in Detroit to pursue an accounting degree. Midway through college, Jaworski transferred to a journalism track and would go on to spend 38 years at the Press and Sun Bulletin. The Detroit, MI native started as a sports reporter in 1973 covering the Broome County Dusters. Jaworski continued the hockey beat until 1981 and became the assistant sports editor in 1982. In April of 1984, Jaworski was appointed executive sports editor and held that position through retirement in 2011. Jaworski was with the newspaper covering the Dusters, Whalers, Rangers, Icemen, and Senators. Jaworski passed away in August of 2016. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Jaworski, and his sister, Barbara Jaworski; children, Amy Davis, Jennifer Moses, Lindsey Jackson, and Michael Jaworski.

