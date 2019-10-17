P-Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, October 17, that the team has recalled goaltender Kyle Keyser from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Keyser was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by the Boston Bruins on October 3, 2017. The Coral Springs, Florida native spent the 2018-19 season playing with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League, where he appeared in 47 regular season games, recording a .915 save percentage paired with a 2.75 goals against average. Keyser also appeared in 15 playoff games with the Generals, recording a .925 save percentage paired with a 2.83 GAA. The 20-year-old made his professional debut with the P-Bruins last year, appearing in one playoff game and making 25 saves. Keyser also represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he played in two games and recorded a 2.95 GAA.

