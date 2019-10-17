San Diego Gulls to Celebrate Home Opener this Friday

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open their 2018-19 home schedule this Friday, Oct. 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego against the Stockton Heat (7 p.m.). The Home Opener is presented by California Coast Credit Union. All fans in attendance are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for the opening sequence and player introductions. All fans in attendance will receive a Gulls rally towel upon entry.

Fans are invited to make the San Diego Gulls Home Opener festivities interactive by using the hashtag #LetsGoGulls on social media platforms in addition to using the Gulls Home Opener-themed Snapchat filter.

The Home Opener will mark the first of 12 Friday $2 Bud Light Nights at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its first Surprise Puck sale Friday evening with pucks commemorating Home Opener. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Proceeds will support and facilitate programs that create positive change for children and families throughout San Diego. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). Select pucks will also be available on the DASH Auction app.

Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select San Diego Gulls as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the DASH Auction app.

The opening sequence will begin with a new 2019-20 introductory video followed by player introductions on the ice with pyrotechnics and cryoprecipitate, and Gulliver arriving on the ice in a Polaris Slingshot courtesy of Indian Motorcycle. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Dalager will sing the national anthem followed by a ceremonial puck drop will take place following player instructions and include Todd Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer of California Coast Credit Union.

Fans will also have their first opportunity during the Home Opener to purchase Gulliver's Kids Club kits on the concourse at Section 3 for $25. Gulliver's Kids Club membership includes a hat, coloring & activity book, colored pencils, water bottle, lanyard with membership ID, free skating pass for The Rinks - Poway Ice, three vouchers redeemable for tickets to a Gulls game, $5 Gulls gear voucher for merchandise and invitations to exclusive member-only events. Memberships can also be purchased at SanDiegoGulls.com/KidsClub.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by phone at the Gulls ticket sales office by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

