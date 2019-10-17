San Jose Pro Eaters, Joey Chestnut and Matt Stonie, Faceoff at First-Ever Barracuda Waffle-Eating Challenge

SAN JOSE, CA - The number-one-ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut of San Jose, CA, will face off against YouTube star and number-three-ranked competitive eater in the world, Matt Stonie, also from San Jose, CA, at the first-ever Barracuda Waffle Eating Championship in San Jose, CA. The epic competition will take place during the first intermission on Sunday, November 17th, inside SAP Center during the Barracuda game against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Notably, the competition will take place on "408 Night" at the stadium. Chestnut and Stonie, alongside with Barracuda in-arena host Tanya Dubrul, will have eight minutes to consume as many eggo-style waffles as they can, establishing in the process a new world record in the eggo-style waffle discipline.

"Joey and Matt are two of the biggest names in our community and we couldn't be more excited to have them showcase their skills at a Barracuda game," said Barracuda Vice President and Governor Jon Gustafson. "The fact that they'll be eating waffles, which were invented in San Jose, makes the night that much more historic."

"MLE is proud to partner with the Barracuda to host the first-ever one-on-one faceoff with two of the best competitive eaters in the world," said Major League Eating chair George Shea. "This is not just about setting a new record, this is about hometown boys representing their hometown and seeking the bragging rights that accompany victory."

Joey Chestnut, the number-one-ranked competitive eater in the world, holds 52 World Records across 52 disciplines. That is, in itself, a World Record of World Records. Chestnut defeated Takeru Kobayashi at the 2007 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contests to return the Mustard Yellow Belt to the United States. Since that year he has won an unprecedented 11 victories. The only person ever to beat him in Coney Island is Matt Stonie.

Stonie is the number-three-ranked competitive eater in the world. Since turning pro in 2011 at the tender age of 19, Stonie has wowed all who have seen him eat. He is known for his out-of-the-gate speed, often leaping ahead of the competition and setting a gap of speed and distance. As he has matured as an athlete, he has been able to maintain this pace for the duration of each contest. Notably, in 2015, Stonie won the 2015 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. His victory was a lesson in rhythm and consistency, and stands out in record books among Joey's string of victories.

"There must be something in the water in San Jose, a city that has given us both Joey Chestnut and Matthew Stonie," said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. "To see these two athletes tackle waffles, which are among the most elegant foods to be eaten in competition, is a historic opportunity for fans."

