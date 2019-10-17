Griffins Announce Concession Deals for October Games
October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins, in conjunction with SMG Food and Beverage, are offering an array of deeply discounted concession items for fans at all remaining home games this month.
In the wake of the recent suspension of Van Andel Arena's liquor license for the Griffins' games on Oct. 23, 25, 26 and 30, fans will enjoy specials on nearly a dozen concession items from 6 p.m. through the conclusion of each game (while supplies last; stand locations vary). Specials include:
* $1 Items: Small Pepsi drink, soft-serve ice cream, popcorn, pretzel, cotton candy, churro; * $2 Items: Hot dog, pizza slice, chips & cheese; * $3 Taco Trio: Three street tacos, available at the Mex-To-Go stand located at section 126 (regularly $6.50); * $6 Burger Basket: Cheeseburger with fries, available at stands located on the lower level and sections 104, 108 and 122 on the concourse (regularly $8.50). In addition, fans who purchase suites or other hospitality areas for those four games will receive 50 percent off their food and beverage orders, and those purchasing D-Zone 4 Packs for the Friday, Oct. 25 game will enjoy wait service with $2 hot dogs and $2 Pepsi bottles.
"We realize the inconvenience that the suspension of the arena's license will cause to some of our fans," said Griffins president Tim Gortsema. "We're pleased that SMG Food and Beverage was willing to work with us to provide some great concession offers for our fans to enhance their experience on these nights."
To purchase tickets for any of these games, visit griffinshockey.com.
SMG Food and Beverage will also be making donations to both Kids' Food Basket and Paws for a Cause, who are the charitable beneficiaries of the games on Saturday, Oct. 26 (Go Orange Night) and Wednesday, Oct. 30 (Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game), respectively.
