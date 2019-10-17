Monsters Offer New Monthly Pass Subscription-Based Ticket Program

October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce an all-new subscription-based ticket option, the Monsters Monthly Pass, available starting today at www.clevelandmonsters.com. The Monsters Monthly Pass offers fans unprecedented flexibility and value by providing subscribers with a ticket to every home game for only $39 per month and the option to start or stop their subscription at any time*.

This new product offers an attractive option for fans who are looking to experience hockey games at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse multiple times throughout the 2019-20 season, but may not be able to commit to a season ticket membership or may not require a specific seat location.

With eight home games next month, a Monsters Monthly Pass for November affords pass holders the opportunity to see each game for an effective cost of $4.86 per game. Additionally, fans who purchase a pass before October 24th will receive tickets to the remaining home games this month on October 25th and 26th.

Monsters Monthly Pass users will automaticially receive their tickets 24 hours prior to each game via Flash Seats. Seats will be randomly assigned to Pass buyers for each game so specific seat locations will vary based on availability, but Passes purchased together will receive their seats together. Passes automatically renew each month through the end of the season, unless the passholder elects to cancel during the opt-out window.

"The Monsters Monthly Pass will provide fans an easy option to attend multiple games without a long-term commitment," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Thursday. "We are excited be one of the first teams in the American Hockey League to launch a subscription-based ticket pass that will provide this flexiblity that caters to a specific segment of our Monsters' supporters."

The Monsters Monthly Pass, different than a season ticket membership, does not include benefits such as access to members events, the same seat location for each game, early entrance for weekend games, access to the new Members Lounge, member gifts, ticket exchange, or any other perks of a Monsters Hockey Club membership. Tickets obtained via the Monsters Monthly Pass are also non-transferrable and cannot be re-sold on the secondary market.

Monsters Monthly Passes are on-sale now for only $39 at ClevelandMonsters.com/monthly.

*Plans must be canceled by the 25th of each month

The Monsters hit the road for three games this weekend and then return home to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, October 25th at 7:00 p.m. for a "1-2-3 Friday" featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale Hot Dogs, and $3 select beers. Saturday, October 26th at 1 p.m. is a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay and a special Halloween Party with trick-or-treating on the concourse pregame.

Tickets to all games can be purchased at www.clevelandmonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.