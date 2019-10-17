New Menu Items Introduced for Roadrunners Games

October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, along with Tucson Convention Center and ASM Global / SAVOR... introduced a host of new dining experiences this season founded on favorite tastes of the desert. Multiple items have been added to each existing concession stand, a new stand-alone food cart concept has been added and three popular food carts will return for 2019-20.

Fans first chance to enjoy these new items will be this Friday and Saturday when the Roadrunners host San Antonio to open the home portion of their fourth season.

"Heading into year four here at Tucson Arena, Roadrunners' fans can now be excited to try new, tasty and unique items that signify Tucson fare to pair along with their usual favorites that they've grown to love," said Roadrunners' President Bob Hoffman. "SAVOR... understands that creating a positive fan experience is an important value of our organization and they have always been a big part of it with their quality and variety of items."

Foot Long Desert Dog

12 inches of hot dog with Chili Beef, Nacho Cheese, Onion and Jalapeno.

Pastrami Sandwich

Jam packed with Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Slaw, Bavarian Mustard, the Sandwich is stuffed in a Pretzel Roll.

Tucson Caramelo

A Tucson-style quesadilla with Carne Asada, Oaxaca Cheese, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Salsas Rojo & Verde.

Turkey and Chipotle Bacon Wrap

A tasty wrap with Cotija Cheese, Avocado Spread, Shredded Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Presidio Cocina, a new stand alone food cart concept will feature four (4) items for fans to enjoy and will be located atop Section 207.

The cart will feature:

Chili Cheese Tots

Tater Tots topped with Chile Con Queso, Macho Meat and Pico de Gallo.

Pork Nachos

Tortilla chips topped with Crispy Pork Carnitas, Chile con Queso, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Oaxaca Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Scallions.

Red Chile Beef Tamale / Green Chile Cheese Tamale

Tamales can be served as a single or as a plate with rice and beans.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

Tortilla chips topped with Pollo al Carbon Chicken, Chile con Queso, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Oaxaca cheese, Pico de Gallo and Scallions.

The following three existing stand-alone food cart concepts will return for the 2019-20 season:

DJ's Filling Station

Featuring Tucson's famous Sonoran Dog, All-American Cheeseburger, and new to the cart, a Kiltlifter Brat - Arizona Local Bratwurst infused with Kilt Lifter Beer, Hermans Horseradish Dill Pickles, Deli Mustard, Poppy Seed Roll.

Meyer Ave. Taco Stand

Featuring Street Tacos filled with your choice of Carne Asada, Marinated Pollo or Carnitas.

The Pretzel and Churros Cart

Featuring flavor twists on pretzels including sourdough, jalapeno and cheese stuffed, Pretzel Braid and Pretzel Bites Bag. Also serving traditional churros or Bavarian Cream Filled Churros.

Brand New Souvenir Soda Cup

An all-new souvenir soda cup featuring Dusty will be available at all concession stands. Cups from the previous two seasons will no longer be valid for refills.

For more information on the Roadrunners, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or visit 866-774-6253.

