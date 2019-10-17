San Diego Gulls Launch All-Access Series Today on FOX 5 San Diego
October 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has launched Gulls All-Access, a 30-minute behind-the-scenes series airing select Thursday's on FOX 5 San Diego throughout the team's 2019-20 season.
Hosted by Gulls play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch and Gulls digital correspondent Emily Harlan, Gulls All-Access will take fans behind the scenes with player and coach interviews, exclusive features and content, highlights and unmatched access to the team on and off the ice never seen before.
Gulls All-Access debuts today at 3:30 p.m. on FOX 5 San Diego.
Below is a list of Gulls All-Access air dates and times:
DATE TIME
Thursday, Oct. 17 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 12 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 19 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Apr. 3:30 p.m.
