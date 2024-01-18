Iowa Falls 4-1 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners scored the first four goals of Wednesday's contest and took a 4-1 win over the Iowa Wild at Tucson Convention Center Arena. Joël Teasdale scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.

Lleyton Moore and the Roadrunners broke the ice 9:27 into the game. Cameron Hebig cut into the slot and fed a pass to the right circle for Moore, who slid a shot between the legs of Jesper Wallstedt (32 saves).

Tucson doubled the lead with 1:17 to play in the opening frame when Austin Poganski raced down the left wing and fired a shot over the glove hand of Wallstedt.

The Roadrunners carried the 2-0 advantage and a 16-4 lead in shots into the first intermission.

Poganski extended the margin to 3-0 at the 4:49 mark of the second period on the power play. Milos Kelemen set up behind the Iowa goal line and found Poganski at the right hash for a one-timer through Wallstedt.

Tucson led 3-0 and outshot Iowa 28-9 through 40 minutes.

Montana Onyebuchi added Tucson's fourth goal at 2:09 of the third with a shot from the right circle through a screen.

Teasdale put Iowa on the board with 8:03 remaining. Adam Beckman found David Spacek at the point for a blast and Teasdale swept the rebound past the pad of Matthew Villalta (20 saves).

Tucson outshot Iowa 36-21. The Wild were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Roadrunners went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Iowa wraps up a five-game road trip with a visit to BMO Center on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. to take on the Rockford IceHogs.

