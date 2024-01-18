Condors Edge Eagles, 4-2

Condors bounce back thanks to 32 stops from Jack Campbell and a multi-point night from Drake Caggiula

The Bakersfield Condors (16-11-3, 35pts) bounced back to get a split on the midweek series with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles (16-14-5, 37pts) on Wednesday. Markus Niemelainen (1st) and Drake Caggiula (6th) each had a goal and assist on the night. Dylan Holloway (2g-2a) earned his fourth point in four games with an empty-net goal. Jack Campbell won his third straight start, stopping 32 of 34.

Bakersfield has points in 10 of 11 games (8-1-2) and are now 14-1-3 when scoring at least three goals in a game this season.

Be sure to get on the auction for the remaining Condors Fighting Cancer jerseys are available online for auction.

The Condors head home for Saturday's Wizard Night against Calgary with butterbeer, costumes, animals from CALM, and more!

