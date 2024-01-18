Wranglers Recall Connor Murphy
January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Wranglers have recalled goaltender Connor Murphy from Rapid City (ECHL).
Murphy has posted a 5-7-0 record with 3.51 goals against average (GAA) and a .896 save-percentage in 12 games with the Rush this season.
The native of Hudson Falls, NY signed an AHL standard contract with the Wranglers in the offseason, after he backstopped Union College in 31 contests during the 2022-23 campaign, going 12-17-1 with a 3.34 GAA.
