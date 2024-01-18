Henderson Silver Knights & G League Ignite Announce 'Hockey and Hoops Reading Challenge' in Partnership with Spead the Word Nevada

January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights, G League Ignite, and Spread the Word Nevada are excited to team up for the first-ever Hockey and Hoops reading challenge. This program aims to foster a culture of literacy, critical thinking, and creativity in a fun and engaging way.

CCSD students from select schools will have from Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Feb. 9, to read and track their minutes read. Additionally, schools have the opportunity to participate in a book collection competition. The classroom that collects the most books will be recognized at an HSK or GLI home game. The school that records the most minutes read and the school that collects the most books will each receive a special assembly with appearances from Silver Knight and G League Ignite cast members.

"On behalf of the Henderson Silver Knights and G League Ignite, we are thrilled to partner with Spread the Word Nevada to host a book drive dedicated to enriching the lives of the local children in our city," said Foley Entertainment Group President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. "Through the power of education and storytelling, we aim to inspire young minds and create a brighter future for the community that has done so much for our teams."

"Spread the Word Nevada is so excited to celebrate Nevada Reading Week thanks to our partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights and NBA G League Ignite! We can't wait to see how this campaign inspires and ignites our students' passion for literacy, and we look forward to watching them become life-long readers," said Lisa Habighorst, Co-Founder & CEO of Spread the Word Nevada.

Fans interested in supporting Spread the Word Nevada can click here, or drop off new or gently used books to the donation bins at The Dollar Loan Center until March. Following their donation, fans can scan the QR code on the bins to be entered to win an exclusive VIP experience.

