Howarth out 4 Weeks with Wrist Injury
January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Kale Howarth is expected to miss four weeks with a left wrist injury.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 19 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2024
- Howarth out 4 Weeks with Wrist Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Returns Brogan Rafferty to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: January 18th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson, Sign Defenseman Cole Moberg to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins to Host 'What Could've Been Night' - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Edges Reign, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Move into First Place with 4-1 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rempal Nets Four-Goal Game, First In Hsk History, In 6-4 Win Over Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
- The Canucks Pick Up A Big 2-1 Win Against The Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Comrie Perfect As Amerks Scare Off Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Falls 4-1 in Tucson - Iowa Wild
- Condors Edge Eagles, 4-2 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Howarth out 4 Weeks with Wrist Injury
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks
- IceHogs Recall Maniscalco and Perrott from Indy
- IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Return to Stateline, Autism Awareness Night Approaching on Saturday
- Seney Ties Game in Third, Bjork Scores in OT to Complete Weekend Sweep