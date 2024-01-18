Howarth out 4 Weeks with Wrist Injury

January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Kale Howarth is expected to miss four weeks with a left wrist injury.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 19 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT.

