Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: January 18th, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - Last weekend, the Hartford Wolf Pack wrapped up their four-game road trip to kick off the 2024 slate. While the club started the weekend with a defeat in Allentown, they bounced back in a big way on Saturday night in the first home game of the New Year.

Trailing 2-1 after two periods of play, the Pack stormed back to claim a 3-2 overtime victory.

The club remains at home for a key Atlantic Division tilt on Friday night before heading an hour south on Saturday night for the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Friday, January 19th, 2024, Vs. Hershey Bears (7:00 p.m.): For the first time since May 17th, 2023, the Hershey Bears visit the XL Center. It is the first of just two trips to Hartford this season for the Bears and the second of four overall meetings between the sides.

While the Bears swept the Atlantic Division Final back in May, completing the sweep in Hartford in Game 3 on May 17th, the Pack got a little revenge earlier this month. Brett Berard's goal 23 seconds into the third period on January 6th broke a 3-3 tie, giving the Wolf Pack a lead they wouldn't lose in an eventual 5-3 victory.

Jake Leschyshyn, assigned back to the Wolf Pack by the parent New York Rangers (NHL) on Saturday night, scored twice in the victory.

The Bears are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss in Bridgeport to the Islanders on Monday afternoon. The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, are fresh off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Providence Bruins on Saturday night.

The sides next meet in Hershey on March 17th, then wrap up the season series on March 30th in Hartford.

Saturday, January 20th, 2024, @ Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m.): The 'Battle of Connecticut' rages on at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday night. It is the fifth of ten meetings between the rivals this season and the third of five in Bridgeport.

The Wolf Pack have taken three of the first four meetings, including each of the last two. Both of those games followed a similar script, as the Wolf Pack and Islanders were tied 2-2 after two periods of play on both nights.

On December 30th, Cristiano DiGiacinto tipped home a Connor Mackey shot 6:57 into the third period to put the Wolf Pack ahead for good in a 3-2 win at the XL Center. On January 4th, in Bridgeport, Artem Anisimov played the role of hero when he scored 1:13 into the third period to give the Pack a 3-2 edge.

The Wolf Pack are 10-6-0-0 against the Islanders dating back to the start of last season and have won five straight games at Total Mortgage Arena.

The sides next play at the XL Center on February 9th.

Quick Hits:

Following Karl Henriksson's powerplay goal on Saturday night against the Bruins, the Wolf Pack powerplay sits third in the AHL with a 23.7% success rate. That ranks first in the Eastern Conference, and trails only the Chicago Wolves (24.8%) and Texas Stars (24.6%).

The Wolf Pack penalty kill remains top ten in the AHL following a five-for-six performance on Saturday night. The Pack have an 84.2% success rate on the penalty kill, tied with the Abbotsford Canucks for ninth-best in the league.

Defenseman Mac Hollowell extended his point streak to six games with a goal on Saturday night against the Bruins. He now sits in third in the AHL in points among defensemen with 28 (2 g, 26 a). Only Ontario's Brandt Clarke (32 points) and Chicago's Matt Donovan (31 points) have more.

Defenseman Brandon Scanlin's overtime goal on Saturday night was the first game-winning goal of his professional career.

The Wolf Pack's 33 games played are the fewest in the Atlantic Division. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have played the next fewest games, 35.

