Griffins to Host 'What Could've Been Night'

January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins huddle

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins huddle(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Versiti Blood Drive: With the need for blood urgent after the holiday season, the Griffins and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will once again host a blood drive at Van Andel Arena, on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 2-7 p.m. in banquet rooms B, C and D. Versiti is taking both advance appointments and walk-ins. Please click here or call 866-642-5663 to schedule an appointment. As a reprise of their highly successful blood drive last January, the Griffins and Versiti are offering everyone who registers and attempts to donate two FLEX tickets for a Griffins game of their choosing. Donors will receive information on how to use their FLEX tickets after they have donated blood. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 vs. Belleville Senators

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 vs. Belleville Senators

What Could've Been Night presented by Acrisure

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

What Could've Been Night presented by Acrisure: Back in 1995, a contest held to name Grand Rapids' new pro hockey team resulted in the submission of 3,114 names, including many duplicate entries. One of the 1,720 unique names submitted for the franchise was Flying Toasters, and the Griffins will pay homage to the quirky nickname by wearing specialty Flying Toasters jerseys during this game. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an adult Flying Toasters jersey, courtesy of Acrisure.

Great Skate Winterfest: Skate with Griffins players, coaches, and support staff when the Great Skate Winterfest returns to Rosa Parks Circle in its original 24-hour format, starting on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 28 at 10 p.m. To see skating times, sponsor your favorite player in support of the Griffins Youth Foundation, participate in our amazing online auction (beginning Jan. 22), or find out more details, visit griffinshockey.com/greatskate .

Flying Toasters Jerseys: The Griffins will wear Flying Toasters jerseys that will be auctioned off on the DASH app following the contest, with all proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-24 season and include four or more game tickets, and $20 or more in concession cash. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.