Abbotsford Edges Reign, 2-1

January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







In a game that remained scoreless until early in the third period, the Abbotsford Canucks (20-12-2-1) got enough offense in a 90 second span that featured two goals to defeat the Ontario Reign (21-12-3-1) Wednesday night by a score of 2-1 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Samuel Helenius netted the lone Reign goal of the contest during an Abbotsford power play in the third, while goaltender Jacob Ingham held the Canucks off the board for most of the night and finished with 29 saves in a losing effort.

Date: January 17, 2024

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 0 1 1 ABB 0 0 2 2

Shots PP ONT 31 0/3 ABB 31 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Nikita Tolopilo (ABB)

2. Max Sasson (ABB)

3. Mark Friedman (ABB)

W: Nikita Tolopilo

L: Jacob Ingham

Next Game: Saturday, January 20 vs. Coachella Valley | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

