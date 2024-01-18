Ads Host Texas in Battle of Division Leaders

Milwaukee, WI - The Central Division leading Milwaukee Admirals will take on second-place Texas for a pair of games this weekend at Panther Arena. The two clubs will face-off on Friday night at 7 pm and then against on Saturday at 6 pm.

On Friday night the first 3,000 fans will take home an Admirals Ice Scraper, courtesy of Landmark Credit Union.

Friday is also Motorsports Night As part of Motorsports Night, the Admirals are welcoming drivers David Malukas, Ty Majeski and Luke Fenhaus, who will Meet and Greet fans and sign autographs and take part in a second intermission on-ice promotion.

David Malukas (Muh-LOO-kiss) is the driver of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. A native of Chicago, David will be racing in the INDYCAR doubleheader weekend when the series returns to the Milwaukee Mile, August 31st and September 1st.

Ty Majeski is the driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Ford in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. A Seymour native, Ty will race at the Milwaukee Mile on August 25th and in special events around Wisconsin throughout the summer.

Luke Fenhaus is the driver No. 4 Dunrite Chevrolet super late model and will race a limited schedule in the ARCA East series. A Wausau native, Luke will compete at the Milwaukee Mile on August 25 and around the Midwest this summer.

Friday's game is the second Fair Deal Friday of the season where fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for only $22! Plus it's a Ian's Pizza Student Night so high school and college students will get a ticket to the game and a voucher for Ian's Pizza (not valid in arena) for just $13 with a student ID.

The rematch on Saturday night will feature the annual appearance from the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, courtesy of Pegasus Partners. The band will play from the stands during the game from the stands and then come on the ice for a special "Fourth Period" performance.

It is also the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal and then throw it on the ice when the Admirals score their first goal of the game. The bears will then be collected and donated to SAFE Wisconsin and All My Friends, which are both non-profits who help children is stressful situations.

Fans can order tickets for either game by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

