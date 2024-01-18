San Diego Gulls Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games
January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the rescheduled dates for two games that were postponed due to a water main break at Pechanga Arena San Diego:
The game originally scheduled for Jan. 5 (AHL Game #483) vs. the Bakersfield Condors will now be played on Monday, Mar. 4 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).
The game originally scheduled for Jan. 6 (AHL Game #497) vs. the Bakersfield Condors will now be played on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).
All tickets purchased for the original games scheduled at Pechanga Arena San Diego will be honored for their rescheduled date. All mobile tickets will reflect the new date and time automatically in ticket holders' AXS account.
Fans who have questions regarding their tickets or requesting a refund are asked to contact the source from where they bought their tickets. Tickets purchased through a secondary resale site (Stubhub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, etc.) will be subject to the postponement policy of that ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.
For tickets purchased over the phone via the Gulls front office, please call (844) GO-GULLS to speak with a Gulls Ticketing Representative.
