Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Penguins

January 18, 2024







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Jordan Frasca to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Frasca skated in three games for the Penguins this season in November, registering no points. Over the past two seasons, the 22-year-old has appeared in 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A second-year pro, Frasca is currently tied for the third-most assists (15) and points (24) on the Nailers. In 61 career games with Wheeling, Frasca has 16 goals and 20 assists for 26 points.

An undrafted free agent signed by Pittsburgh in the spring of 2022, Frasca was a standout during his final season of junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs. In that 2021-22 campaign, the native of Caledon, Ontario notched 42 goals, good for second on the team, and 87 points.

The Penguins' next game is on Saturday, Jan. 20 when the team pays a visit to another bitter rival, the Hershey Bears. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is the following afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 21, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The final match in the six-game season series between the Penguins and T-Birds is a Kids Free Sunday, where children ages 14 and under can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

