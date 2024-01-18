Rempal Nets Four-Goal Game, First In Hsk History, In 6-4 Win Over Firebirds

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 6-4, on Wednesday evening at Acrisure Arena. Sheldon Rempal scored his first career AHL hat trick and the first four-goal game in Silver Knights history.

Rempal put the Silver Knights on the board first at 2:51 in the first period. Tyler Benson fought off a stick check from Coachella and brought it behind the net, where he passed to Mason Morelli in the trapezoid. Morelli passed it in front to Rempal, who fired it in for the early lead.

Jakub Demek then doubled Henderson's lead just 54 seconds into the second period. After Daniel D'Amato's shot from the point was denied, Demek potted the rebound. Adam Cracknell also collected an assist on the goal.

Less than two minutes later, Rempal scored his second of the night. Morelli passed to him at Henderson's own blue line, and Rempal scored off the rush to put the Silver Knights up 3-0. Benson also earned his second assist of the night.

Coachella cut that lead back to two with a goal midway through the period. Hughes then made it a one-goal game heading into the second intermission.

Gage Quinney, assisted by Lukas Cormier and Grigori Denisenko, buried a one-timer on the power play to put the Knights back up by two at 3:12 in the third.

Rempal, also assisted by Cormier and Denisenko, netted the hat trick with another power-play goal to make it a 5-2 game.

The Firebirds then responded with two power-play goals of their own to once again cut Henderson's lead to one with less than five minutes in regulation.

Rempal scored an unassisted empty netter with 0.7 seconds left in the game for his fourth of the night, the first in Henderson Silver Knights history.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman stopped 39 of 43 shots for a .907 save percentage on the evening. It marks an AHL career-high in single-game saves.

The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Friday, January 19, where they will take on the Tucson Roadrunners on the road. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

