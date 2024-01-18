Flames Assign Walker Duehr

The Flames have assigned forward Walker Duehr to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Duehr, 26, has appeared in 19 games with the Flames this year, recording one goal and four points. He has 15 points (8G, 7A) in 47 career NHL games.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native last suited up for the Wranglers during the 2022-23 season when he tallied 15 goals and 26 points in 41 regular-season games, before adding five assists in nine playoff games.

