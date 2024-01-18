10-Game Homestand Commences Tomorrow Night as First Place Monsters Host Phantoms

January 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return home to drop the puck on a 10-game homestand beginning with MHC Appreciation Night on Friday, January 19, and Sustainability Night presented by Republic Services on Saturday, January 20, with both puck drops set for 7:00 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

With their next ten contests at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Monsters will look to build on the four-point lead the team currently holds on the AHL's North Division. The homestand, which concludes on February 13, is the longest in franchise history and extends through the AHL All-Star Break. Since the Monsters last home game, three Monsters players were selected to the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose taking place February 4-5. Defenseman Jake Christiansen, forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, and goaltender Jet Greaves join Monsters Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber in receiving honors.

On Friday, Monsters Hockey Club members will be recognized throughout the game for the endless support they give the team. The night will begin with a pregame Member Appreciation Event at Southern Tier Brewery starting at 5:00 p.m. Members will be able to enter a raffle for a chance to participate in multiple fan experiences that night including Benchwarmers and a VIP Puck Drop. In addition to receiving a special appreciation gift at the game, MHC Members will also be able to partake in a postgame skate.

Friday's game is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials along with Hockey for Heroes presented by Master Printing + Mailing. Every Friday night through Hockey for Heroes, local veterans will be honored during the game and get a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night.

On Saturday, the Monsters will once again join Republic Services to present Sustainablity Night. Representatives from Republic Services and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will provide fans with information on proper ways to recycle, reduce food waste and conserve energy with tips like utilizing the RTA and Tower City Walkway when attending events at the FieldHouse.

As part of a season-long intitiative, Saturday will bring another Carson's Crew where members from The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio attend the game as special guests of Carson Meyer. Meyer's guests will join Cave Crew wishing the players luck as they enter the ice, enjoy the game and take part in a meet-and-greet with Meyer after the game.

At both games this weekend, fans are encouraged to participate in a special Clothing Drive in partnership with Goodwill. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect new or gently used clothing that will be redistributed to people in need across Northeast Ohio. In addition to Friday and Saturday, the Clothing Drive will run on Friday, January 26, and Friday, February 2.

The team will wear their Columbus Blue Jackets-themed alternate uniforms during the weekend in celebration of the Monsters in-state NHL affiliate.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.