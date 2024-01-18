The Canucks Pick Up A Big 2-1 Win Against The Ontario Reign

Braving the weather, the Abbotsford Canucks were looking for revenge after falling 4-3 last night in a close game against the Ontario Reign.

Deciding to go with an 11 and 7 formation, unchanged from last night, John Stevens centred Vasily Podkolzin and Arshdeep Bain, whereas Aidan McDonough and Tristen Nielsen found themselves on either end of Max Sasson. Chase Wouters joins Aatu Räty and Linus Karlsson, and Jermaine Loewen lines up next to Danila Klimovich, completing the forwards.

A notable change on each end of the ice, Nikita Tolopilo starts between the pipes for the Canucks, and Jacob Ingham taps in for the Ontario Reign. Defensively, there were no changes to the parings of Mark Friedman and Christian Wolanin, along with Matt Irwin and Filip Johansson. Jett Woo returns to the lineup beside Nick Cicek, and Cole McWard slots in as the final d-man.

Slow start to the game as both teams couldn't seem to get one past the netminders. Despite registering 8 and 9 shots respectively, neither team was able to find success in the first.

Heading into the second, both teams looked get one, as securing the first goal of the game has been synonymous with a win during each of the Abbotsford-Ontario matchups this season.

The game opened up in the second as both teams saw some good looks on net, but neither were able to capitalize. The first two powerplays of the game were granted consecutively to the Reign, but the Canucks were sucessfully able to kill the penalties and the game remained scoreless.

The pressure was building heading into the third as both teams were eager to get on the board. Just a minute into the final frame, Canucks drew their first powerplay of the game. Samuel Helenius of the Ontario Reign picked up a loose puck and got the first goal of the game, shorthanded and unassisted. The Canucks we're quick to respond, as less than a minute later, Linus Karlsson notched his 9th of the season off a passing sequence from Mark Friedman and Arshdeep Bains.

Both teams were eager to pull ahead after once again finding themselves knotted up at 1, but Max Sasson, just over a minute later, was able to find the loose puck and headed down the ice on a 2 on 1, getting one through the legs of Ingham.

Despite the Reign's best efforts, the Canucks were able to hold on to the lead and come out with the win.

Country Night is among us, and the Abbotsford Canucks prepare to take on the San Diego Gulls this weekend for the final 2 games of the homestand before hitting the road.

