Interim Head Coach Ian Russell, Forward Jeremy Ebobisse Speak Ahead of Wednesday's Leagues Cup Game vs. LA Galaxy

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are preparing for their Leagues Cup group stage match against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, July 31. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally for free on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English).

The Earthquakes are coming off a dramatic victory via penalty shootout over LIGA MX giants Chivas Guadalajara in their Leagues Cup group stage opener last Saturday in front of a tournament-record 50,675 fans. A San Jose win on Wednesday over the archrival Galaxy in the 102nd California Clásico across all competitions - either in regulation or on penalties in the event of a draw after 90 minutes - would automatically qualify the Quakes for the Round of 32.

Interim head coach Ian Russell and forward Jeremy Ebobisse spoke to media on Tuesday via hybrid press conference ahead of Wednesday's match.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD JEREMY EBOBISSE

On making the transition from the MLS regular season to Leagues Cup:

"I think for us it's the acknowledgment that the season was a difficult start and Leagues Cup would become a fresh start for us. And the more we can remind ourselves of that, the more we can validate it with different points, like getting two points against Chivas. I think that reiterates the fact that whatever has happened up until now is irrelevant in terms of the MLS season, and we have a chance to rewrite at least a portion of our season. We're going to take that very seriously and hopefully we can get that done against the Galaxy and make a run."

On scoring early against Chivas to make a statement:

"It was a great feeling to score a goal in front of that many people, and knowing the occasion, knowing that we wanted to rewrite the story of our season. Hopefully we can get many more. There are going to be some other opportunities for some of the other guys. We know that's It's going to take a clinical display against the Galaxy to get the result we need to go through."

On what it took to mentally to overcome conceding late to send Saturday's match to penalties:

"I think it was a little bit disappointing to concede in the last minute. Our guys defended unbelievably for 98 minutes, 100 minutes, and for them to get that goal was a little bit deflating, but credit to everyone for staying mentally locked in and acknowledging the slight disappointment, but getting ready to face high-pressure penalty kicks. To come out on top despite conceding at the last second, I think, proves a little mental fortitude that maybe we've been lacking a little bit throughout the year not being able to close games out. We found a way to get it done. Daniel on an injury, a number of other guys cramping and tired and injured, so we're going to try to replicate the same spirit, the same emotions, knowing that it's not enough to just beat Chivas. We have to try to get a result against Galaxy in order to do something special."

On what it will take to beat the Galaxy this time after three previous setbacks against them this season:

"Galaxy is a team that has beaten us three times this season. I think each time was a different game. I think early-season jitters got us. First 20 minutes we were in a good position and then we weren't able to convert, and then it felt like a sucker punch a little bit when they scored on us and we never got control of the game after that. The second game away was just poor. We didn't start the way we wanted to and dug a pretty big hole. And at Stanford, we didn't convert the chances I felt we had earned to put us in a more competitive position. I think there's a lot of learnings there. It would be a real disappointment to lose four times in a row to the same team, so especially it being a rival, we're going out there with a chip on our shoulder. We respect them, what they've done, but know that it's our chance to build on some momentum against a good team."

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On the team's performance last Saturday against Chivas:

"I think the physicality of it was there. I thought we challenged every duel; we won a lot of 50/50 balls. We did that for 90 minutes. The soccer side of it at times looked very good. I think we still need to keep the ball better. There were times where we're defending in a low block when we need to make the other team suffer with the ball at times. I think we can do that better."

On the impact of defeating Chivas:

"I think what it does is it builds confidence. I think the last three games we played starting with Houston and Minnesota, then Chivas, we've played pretty well. Two of them, we didn't get a result that we wanted. But there's definitely a feeling that we're trending in the right way. So the confidence is higher than it has been just because it was a win against a very good team. I think this should carry into our next game."

On the return of Vítor Costa:

"It was good to get Vitor back. [He] brings a lot of experience to that position. He had a bit of a groin injury that held them out for 10 days or so. He's a tough physical player, getting the air and can score goals as well. It's nice to have him back and we have really good depth there as well."

On the importance of Leagues Cup:

"We're viewing the Leagues Cup as a completely new season for us. The regular season hasn't gone well. I think the players know that. All of our focus is on advancing and going far in this league scope. As far as consistency, you can ask any coach, they'd rather have a consistent lineup if they could but as you play games, there's always injuries. There could be some changes, but most of the guys are pretty healthy."

On the last MLS match against LA Galaxy, a 3-0 loss at Stanford Stadium:

"Our last game against them we created two or three very big chances that on a normal game, you at least score a couple of those. Although it was a 3-0 game, it didn't feel that way. I think just we have a lot to prove. The guys are hungry. They're frustrated. They've beaten us three times - a couple of times pretty convincingly. We're just ready to play."

On the differences between the team's last match against LA and now:

"Some of it is just having a consistent lineup. I think a lot of it is just our defensive shape has gotten a bit better. Now we just need to continue to create chances. I think we've been creating enough chances to score and we just need to complete that and score some goals."

