Earthquakes to Host 10th Annual Wine & Dine on September 5 at La Rinconada Country Club
July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are excited to announce that the club will host its 10th annual Wine & Dine with the Earthquakes event on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6-9 p.m. PT at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos.
All proceeds will benefit the Quakes Foundation, leveraging the momentum around the club's 50th Anniversary to make a significant impact in the community. This year the Quakes Foundation is specifically focused on helping to fight food insecurity by distributing 50,000 meals to local families and to helping "Grow the Game" by bringing soccer events, programming, and support to all 10 districts in San Jose and the greater Bay Area.
The event will feature tastings from Northern California's renowned wine country, courtesy of Joseph George Wines. Attendees will have the option to bid on experiences, signed memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime outings with players.
Individual tickets are on sale now for $300, with tables also available for $3,000. Each table comes with the option to select the Earthquakes player that dines at the table, subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
To purchase a table or individual tickets, please click here. All questions about the event can be directed to the Earthquakes' community relations staff at communityrelations@sjearthquakes.com.
