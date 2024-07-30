Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field Evening of Friday, August 2

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew and Lower.com Field will welcome fans on Friday, Aug. 2 for open training sessions as the English Premier League's Chelsea FC and Manchester City prepare for their friendly at Ohio Stadium the next day. Tickets to training are available here, starting at $25 and include the unique opportunity to experience both Chelsea's (5:30 p.m.) and Manchester City's (7:30 p.m.) entire session on the Black & Gold's home pitch.

Before the open training sessions begin, the Crew will be hosting an autograph session featuring defender Malte Amundsen and midfielder Max Arfsten. Separately, a limited autograph session will take place featuring Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez, and Diego Rossi for the first 150 kids, ages 14 and under.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only clubs to win multiple Premier League titles in the last decade. The meeting in Columbus will be the 178th all-time between the two English clubs. Chelsea leads the series 71-64-42. The teams most recently played to a 1-1 draw on February 17 at Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea, the two-time Champions League and six-time English Premier League champions, will enter the preseason under manager Enzo Maresca. The Blues are the first club to win all four major UEFA club competitions twice (Champions League, Super Cup, Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup). This past season, Manchester City claimed its fourth consecutive EPL title and sixth in the past seven campaigns to bring their total to 10 league championships, complemented by seven FA Cup wins.

