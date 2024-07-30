D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC
July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United have acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Los Angeles Football Club in exchange for the Right of First Refusal on midfielder Lewis O'Brien.
TRANSACTION: D.C. United acquired $50,000 in 2025 GAM from LAFC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal on midfielder Lewis O'Brien.
