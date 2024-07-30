CF Montréal Top Atlético de San Luis 3-2

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal defeated Atlético de San Luis 3-2 on Tuesday in the team's second group stage match of the 2024 Leagues Cup.

The Montrealers first managed to take a 2-0 lead thanks to new British signing Tom Pearce (17') and Uruguayan forward Matías Cóccaro (27') who each scored within 10 minutes of the other. Pearce also collected an assist on the second goal.

Franck Boli then cut the lead in half (77') for the Mexicans, beating Jonathan Sirois from the penalty spot before Sunusi Ibrahim headed home what would become the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute.

Jürgen Damm would eventually add San Luis' second goal of the contest, also on a penalty, late in stoppage time following a VAR intervention (90'+13').

With three points in the bank, the Montrealers remain in contention for a place in the Leagues Cup knockout rounds. The Bleu-blanc-noir will know their future following Orlando's match against San Luis on Sunday, August 4, at Inter&Co Stadium in Florida.

MATCH NOTES

-Tom Pearce and David Bugaj logged their first career starts for the Club.

-Sunusi Ibrahim scored his first Leagues Cup goal. It was his seventh in all competitions and the 20th of his career with the Club.

Postgame comments from head coach Laurent Courtois and Tom Pearce are available here

LAURENT COURTOIS

"We know that Tom Pearce has these offensive qualities in his game. He was able to be effective tonight, we can see that he's a little lacking physically, but he also defended well. It's a great debut. Today they delivered, that's great. We'll see if we can deliver the next time around. We haven't changed a thing, we've done the same things, talked about the same things and made zero adjustments. We just kept the same style of play, and it paid off. It takes two teams to play. When there's a team that's not trying to play ball, it's hard to play well. Today we were playing against a team that wanted to catch the ball very high up. There are teams who come in and really want to close everything down, lock everything up, knowing that we want to get through them, so it's complicated to break."

TOM PEARCE

"Yeah, I'm very happy. I couldn't have asked for a better first game at home and to get a goal has just topped it off. I think the main thing is just believing in myself. I've always had confidence to play my game, be comfortable on the ball, enjoy playing football. I finished my season in May, and then I started training by myself and with a few other lads back home in England. I've always kind of kept myself going. And then since I've come in, I've worked hard, listened to the staff, and then picked up the tactics well. So the way the manager wants to play is perfect. On my goal, I was going to hit the ball first time, and then the angle got a bit tighter. I took a touch, and then luckily, it found the bottom corner. When I think I've got an opportunity to score, I try to take it."

