Cody Baker Undergoes Successful Surgery

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC defender Cody Baker

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that defender Cody Baker underwent successful surgery on his right wrist. The procedure was performed by Dr. Christopher Hein on Wednesday, July 24 at the First Hill Surgery Center in Seattle, Washington. Baker is able to train in a limited capacity while he recovers from the procedure.

Baker, 20, signed with Seattle during the 2023 season as a Homegrown Player and has made 30 appearances (15 starts) across all competitions. The Issaquah, Washington native joined the organization via the Sounders Discovery Program in 2015, playing for both Sounders FC Academy and Tacoma Defiance. He made 40 appearances (25 starts) for Defiance from 2021-2023.

Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with its final Group Stage match against Liga MX side Club Necaxa on Sunday, August 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, UniMás, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).

