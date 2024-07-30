Cody Baker Undergoes Successful Surgery
July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that defender Cody Baker underwent successful surgery on his right wrist. The procedure was performed by Dr. Christopher Hein on Wednesday, July 24 at the First Hill Surgery Center in Seattle, Washington. Baker is able to train in a limited capacity while he recovers from the procedure.
Baker, 20, signed with Seattle during the 2023 season as a Homegrown Player and has made 30 appearances (15 starts) across all competitions. The Issaquah, Washington native joined the organization via the Sounders Discovery Program in 2015, playing for both Sounders FC Academy and Tacoma Defiance. He made 40 appearances (25 starts) for Defiance from 2021-2023.
Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with its final Group Stage match against Liga MX side Club Necaxa on Sunday, August 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, UniMás, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC defender Cody Baker
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2024
- Six Inter Miami CF Academy Players in International Action in July and August - Inter Miami CF
- Cody Baker Undergoes Successful Surgery - Seattle Sounders FC
- Leagues Cup Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul - Charlotte FC
- Numerical Advantage: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Kicks off Leagues Cup 2024 Wednesday at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Nashville SC Opens 2024 Leagues Cup Campaign against Mazatlán FC - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes to Host 10th Annual Wine & Dine on September 5 at La Rinconada Country Club - San Jose Earthquakes
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Midfielder Jonathan Pérez on Loan from LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC - D.C. United
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Lewis O'Brien on Loan from Nottingham Forest - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Nashville SC - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field Evening of Friday, August 2 - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Cody Baker Undergoes Successful Surgery
- Sounders FC Receives $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money
- Sounders FC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 Action Home with 2-0 Win Over Minnesota
- Sounders FC Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign Friday Night against Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC