Nashville Soccer Club Kicks off Leagues Cup 2024 Wednesday at GEODIS Park

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After earning a spot in the inaugural Leagues Cup Final last season, Nashville Soccer Club will begin its Leagues Cup 2024 run on Wednesday, July 31 at GEODIS Park when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at 8 p.m. CT in the Group Stage. Tickets for the match are available here.

Here are five things to know for Wednesday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Nashville SC's Leagues Cup 2024 opener doubles as the sideline debut for B.J. Callaghan, the second head coach in club history. Callaghan officially took over as manager on July 22 after serving as an Assistant Coach with the United States Men's National Team from 2019 to 2024.

Led by Hany Mukhtar (eight goal contributions), Jacob Shaffelburg (six goal contributions), and Sam Surridge (three goals), Nashville SC made a magical run (3W-1L-3D) to last season's first-ever Leagues Cup Final. Played at GEODIS Park against Inter Miami CF in front of a sellout crowd, the first-ever Final required 11 rounds of penalty kicks to decide a winner, with Inter Miami CF claiming victory on a score by goalkeeper Drake Callender.

In last season's inaugural Leagues Cup, Nashville SC went 1W-1L-1D against Liga MX teams including wins over Club América in penalty kicks (6-5) and a 2-0 victory over C.F. Monterrey that clinched its berth in the Final.

During the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage each team will play two matches. If a Group Stage match is tied after 90 minutes, it will proceed to a penalty shootout to determine the winner. Regulation wins are worth three points, shootout wins two points, and shootout appearances one point. The top two teams from each three-team group, as determined by points, will then advance to the Knockout Stage Round of 32.

Nashville SC will conclude its Group Stage schedule next Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT at the New England Revolution in the second meeting between the clubs this season. The Boys in Gold own a 2W-2L-3D record versus New England in MLS play.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.