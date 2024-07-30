Nashville SC Opens 2024 Leagues Cup Campaign against Mazatlán FC
July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Run It Back - After making a run to the Final in 2023, the Boys in Gold will look to repeat their success. Nashville finished 2nd in the group to qualify for the knockout stage, followed by wins against FC Cincinnati, Club América, Minnesota United and Monterrey on its way to the Final.
A New Era Underway - Nashville will have more than another potential run to cheer about in this year's tournament, with new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan making his Nashville SC debut. Callaghan comes to Nashville from the U.S. Men's National Team side with previous experience at the Philadelphia Union as an assistant.
On the player side, new additions Patrick Yazbek and Jonny Pérez will both be eligible to make their Nashville SC debuts tomorrow night.
Opposition Player to Watch
Gustavo del Prete currently leads the Mazatlán attack with one goal and five shots (two on target) across four matches (three Liga MX, one Leagues Cup) in Mexico's 2024-25 season. The Argentine forward has quickly climbed the ranks with experience in Uruguay and Argentina's top division, and is currently on loan from UNAM Pumas, another Liga MX club competing in Leagues Cup.
Nashville SC vs. Mazatlán FC
2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage | Group East 5 | Match 1
Wednesday, July 31 | 8:00 p.m. CT
GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
