Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement
July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Tuesday's Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage match versus Club Necaxa at 8:00 p.m. CT.
In 2024 MLS regular-season action, Mesanvi has made three game appearances, including his fist start with the Loons' first team against Seattle Sounders FC on July 26. Prior to that start, he made substitute appearances earlier this year against Austin FC on February 24 before entering the match at home against the Columbus Crew on March 2.
With MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro action this season, the forward has made 14 game appearances (12 starts), has scored twice and provided two assists in just over 1,000 minutes played.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Tuesday's Leagues Cup 2024 Group-Stage match versus Club Necaxa at 8:00 p.m. CT.
VITALS
Loïc Mesanvi
Pronunciation: loo-eek meh-sahn-vee
Position: Forward
Date of birth: 10/6/2003 (20 years old)
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 129 lbs.
Birthplace: Lome, Togo
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2024
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Midfielder Jonathan Pérez on Loan from LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC - D.C. United
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Lewis O'Brien on Loan from Nottingham Forest - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Nashville SC - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field Evening of Friday, August 2 - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United FC vs. Club Necaxa Preview
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Jefferson Diaz
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Kelvin Yeboah as Designated Player
- Minnesota United Falls 2-0 on the Road Against the Seattle Sounders