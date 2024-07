Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Tuesday's Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage match versus Club Necaxa at 8:00 p.m. CT.

In 2024 MLS regular-season action, Mesanvi has made three game appearances, including his fist start with the Loons' first team against Seattle Sounders FC on July 26. Prior to that start, he made substitute appearances earlier this year against Austin FC on February 24 before entering the match at home against the Columbus Crew on March 2.

With MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro action this season, the forward has made 14 game appearances (12 starts), has scored twice and provided two assists in just over 1,000 minutes played.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Tuesday's Leagues Cup 2024 Group-Stage match versus Club Necaxa at 8:00 p.m. CT.

VITALS

Loïc Mesanvi

Pronunciation: loo-eek meh-sahn-vee

Position: Forward

Date of birth: 10/6/2003 (20 years old)

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 129 lbs.

Birthplace: Lome, Togo

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota

