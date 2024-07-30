Six Inter Miami CF Academy Players in International Action in July and August
July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is well represented on the international stage in July and August, with six players being summoned by their respective national teams for official tournaments, training camps and friendly matches. Below let's dive into our players that will be in international action!
Cai McCLean and Kai Williamson (Jamaica U-17 National Team)
Academy duo Cai McClean and Kai Williamson were called up for a training camp with Jamaica's U-17 national team in New York from July 25 through 31 as the team prepares for qualifiers ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar in 2025.
Luciano Peña (Peru U-15 National Team)
This call up represents a special one for Academy player Luciano Peña, who earns his first international call up. Peña is partaking in a training camp with Peru's U-15 national team in Lima, Peru from July 22 to August 3.
Alairton Mendez (Bolivia U-16 National Team)
Alairton Mendez was summoned by Bolivia's U-16 national team to be part of the team's training camp from July 29 to August 6 as they prepare for the upcoming U-16 South American Championship set to take place in the cities of Santa Cruz and Montero from August 28 through September 14.
Sergio Perello (Venezuela U-17 National Team)
Venezuela's U-17 national team called up Sergio Perello for the team's upcoming training camp and friendlies from July 29 to August 22. Sergio and Venezuela will first train in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela for a week prior to heading to Buenos Aires, Argentina for a series of friendlies the following week.
Santiago Morales (U.S. U-20 MYNT)
Lastly, 17-year-old midfielder Santiago Morales participated as a training player with the U.S. U-20 MYNT from July 14 to 19 in Celaya, Mexico as the team geared up for their participation in the currently ongoing Concacaf U-20 Championship.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.
