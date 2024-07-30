Numerical Advantage: Ingredients of the Match

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC play a familiar Liga MX opponent, Cruz Azul, for their last group stage match of Leagues Cup 2024.

Here are three ingredients of the match:

Returning Home

Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium following four straight matches on the road, bringing them back to the heart of their home support. This match is a rematch of last year's Leagues Cup Round of 32, where Charlotte managed to secure a dramatic victory through a penalty shootout. The Crown's last encounter with Cruz Azul adds an extra layer of anticipation to this encounter.

For Charlotte FC, playing in Bank of America Stadium in Leagues Cup for the first time this year presents a golden opportunity to leverage their familiar surroundings and passionate fanbase. Facing off against one of the biggest clubs in North America, Cruz Azul, Charlotte FC will look to replicate their previous success and advance to the knockout stages.

Expose the Ultra High Wingbacks

A critical tactical aspect for Charlotte FC will be exploiting the ultra-high positioning of Cruz Azul's wingbacks. Cruz Azul often relies on their wingbacks to provide width and offensive thrust, which can leave them vulnerable to counter-attacks if not adequately covered. Charlotte FC's wingers and full-backs will need to be astute and ready to capitalize on these opportunities.

By targeting the spaces left behind by the advancing wingbacks, Charlotte can create real danger. Quick transitions and precise passing into those areas will be crucial to stretch Cruz Azul's defense and create goal-scoring opportunities. This strategy not only puts pressure on the opposition but also disrupts their attacking rhythm, forcing them to reconsider their aggressive positioning.

Gain Numerical Advantage in Midfield

Winning the midfield battle will be essential for Charlotte FC in this high-stakes match. By gaining a numerical advantage in the central areas, Charlotte can control the tempo of the game and dictate play. This involves smart positioning, quick ball circulation, and dynamic movement from the midfielders to outnumber and outmaneuver their Cruz Azul counterparts.

Charlotte's midfielders will need to work in unison, combining defensive solidity with creative playmaking to link up with the attackers and provide a steady supply of chances. Dominating the midfield will not only stifle Cruz Azul's play but also enable Charlotte FC to maintain possession and build sustained attacks. Effective pressing and quick recoveries will be key to regaining control of the ball and preventing Cruz Azul from establishing their rhythm.

Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul | July 31 | Leagues Cup

Cruz Azul comes to The Fortress to take on Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup 2024 on July 31st at 8:00 p.m.

