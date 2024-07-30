Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Midfielder Jonathan Pérez on Loan from LA Galaxy

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired Mexican Under 23 player Jonathan Pérez on loan from the LA Galaxy for the 2024 season as a Season Ending Injury Replacement player with the option to extend Pérez's loan through the 2025 season in exchange for the SuperDraft Priority of Lyam MacKinnon, a Nashville SC MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented by adidas selection. Nashville also has the option to permanently acquire the 21-year-old throughout the duration of the loan.

Pérez will be available for selection in the club's Leagues Cup 2024 opener against Mazatlán F.C. at 8 p.m. CT on July 31st. Tickets for the match can be purchased at NashvilleSC.com.

Jonathan is a dynamic attacking player who can both create and finish scoring chances, said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.He fits what we look for in our wingers and attacking midfielders and is a welcome addition to our group.

A member of the LA Galaxy Academy, Pérez signed a Homegrown contract on Feb. 21, 2020. Since then, he has appeared in 19 matches across all competitions for the parent club following his MLS debut in 2021, and 53 matches across all competitions for their MLS NEXT Pro and USL Championship affiliate, LA Galaxy II, where he registered 11 goals and 14 assists between 2020 and 2024.

On the international stage, the midfielder has appeared 21 times for the Mexico U16 through U23 squads and three times for the United States U16 team.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires midfielder Jonathan Pérez on loan for the 2024 season as a Season Ending Injury Replacement player with the option to extend the loan through the 2025 season in exchange for the SuperDraft Priority of Lyam MacKinnon

Jonathan Pérez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6

Weight: 159 lbs.

Birthdate: Jan. 18, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Pico Rivera, Calif.

Nationality: Mexican, American

Last club: LA Galaxy

How acquired: Acquired during the 2024 secondary transfer windowon loan from the LA Galaxy for the 2024 season with the option to extend the loan through the 2025 season in exchange for the SuperDraft Priority of Lyam MacKinnon

