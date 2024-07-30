Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed midfielder Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta BC of Italy's Serie A to a contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Miranchuk will occupy a Designated Player and international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"We're excited to sign a player of Alexey's quality at this point in his career from a top league in Europe," Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. "He's an attacking player who is an excellent chance creator capable of scoring goals. Over the last four years, he has been a consistent player in Serie A and has made more than 40 combined appearances in UEFA Champions League and Europa League, while helping Atalanta win the Europa League title in 2023-24. We're pleased to add a player with his experience and winning mentality to our group and we look forward to welcoming him to Atlanta."

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder joins Atlanta after making a combined 370 professional appearances for Lokomotiv Moscow, Atalanta and Torino FC, recording a total of 63 goals and 70 assists across all competitions. In Italy's Serie A between Atalanta and Torino, Miranchuk made 100 appearances over four years. He helped his teams win six titles, including the 2023-24 Europa League with Atalanta, and made 15 UEFA Champions League appearances and 28 Europa League appearances since the 2015-2016 season.

Miranchuk spent time in the youth systems at Olimp Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Spartak Moscow before joining the Lokomotiv Moscow Academy. He played 11 matches for Lokomotiv Moscow II during the 2012-13 season before making his Premier Liga debut on April 20, 2013. At Lokomotiv, Miranchuk recorded 43 goals and 45 assists in 227 First Team appearances across all competitions, winning three Russian Cups (2015, 2017, 2019), a Premier Liga (2018) and a Russian Super Cup (2019-20).

He transferred to Atalanta of Italy's Serie A in September of 2020 and went on to tally 13 goals and 19 assists in 98 appearances across all competitions for the club. He made 31 appearances in all competitions in his first season in Italy, recording seven goals and two assists as Atalanta finished third in Serie A. The midfielder spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Torino FC where he made 31 appearances and recorded four goals and six assists. Miranchuk returned to Atalanta for the 2023-24 campaign and made 42 appearances in all competitions and recorded four goals and 12 assists, including 10 appearances and four assists to help the club win a Europa League title. He added three goals and six assists in 27 Serie A matches as Atalanta finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League.

Atlanta United (7-11-7, 28 points) returns to action Sunday, Aug. 4 when it hosts Santos Laguna in its second Group Stage match of Leagues Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Player Profile

Name: Alexey Miranchuk

Pronunciation: Ah-LEX-say Meer-ON-chouk

Position: Midfielder

Height:  6-0

Birthdate: Oct. 17, 1995 (28)

Birthplace: Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Russia

Citizenship: Russia

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Alexey Miranchuk through the 2027 season with an option for 2028 on July 30, 2024, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 30, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg

Defenders (9): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (10): Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*On loan from CD Guadalajara

Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2)

