LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Nashville SC

July 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has loaned midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Nashville SC for up to 18 months, with Nashville SC holding an option to permanently acquire Pérez, in exchange for the SuperDraft Priority of Lyam MacKinnon, a Nashville SC MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented by adidas selection. Additionally, the Galaxy have the right to recall Pérez from his loan during the summer of 2025.

"This loan is a great opportunity for Jonny to not only receive more first-team experience, but to do so in a quality MLS environment," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "We wish Jonny the best in Nashville over the next 12 months."

Pérez, 21, has notched one assist in 19 career appearances (4 starts) across all competitions for LA in four seasons played with the club (2021-24). Pérez made six appearances (2 starts) for LA during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. In four appearances (4 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Pérez tallied one goal and three assists. Additionally, the Pico Rivera, Calif., native recorded 25 goal contributions (11 goals, 14 assists) in 53 career appearances for the Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC). Notably, Pérez tallied a goal off the bench in the Leagues Cup Showcase in the Galaxy's 2-0 win over Club Deportivo Guadalajara before a sell-out crowd of 71,189 fans at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 2022.

Transaction: LA Galaxy loan midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Nashville SC for up to 18 months on July 30, 2024.

