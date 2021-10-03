Indians Lose Season Finale, 8-3

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians rallied to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning vs. the Nashville Sounds, but closed out their 2021 campaign with a loss on Sunday afternoon, 8-3.

With the loss, the Indians (61-67) finished the season with a 34-30 record at Victory Field. They have notched a record of .500 or better in 16 of their last 17 seasons dating back to 2004 and 22 of 25 seasons in Victory Field history.

Facing a 2-0 deficit, a double off the bat of Eli Wilson - his first Triple-A hit - and a wild pitch with Jared Oliva on third base tied the game for the Indians.

Nashville (70-58) retook the lead with one run in the top of the fifth and broke it open with five runs in the seventh. Former Indians infielder Pablo Reyes launched a two-out grand slam to give Nashville the 8-2 lead.

A one-out triple in the bottom of the eighth inning off the bat of Jared Oliva, his fourth of the season, led to another Indians run being scored.

Carmen Mlodzinski (L, 0-1) made his Triple-A debut in relief of Osvaldo Bido and gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings. Zack Brown (W, 1-0) tossed 1.1 shutout innings in relief for Nashville.

Bligh Madris led the Indians offense with two doubles in the contest, extending his on-base streak to a team-high 26 games dating back to Aug. 27. His streak beat Anthony Alford's previous team-high of 25 games.

The Indians finished their season with a 4-5 record in the Triple-A Final Stretch. Their 19 home runs over those nine games totaled $950 donated to Indy RBI by Minor League Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.