Season closes with 9-game losing streak

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-75) lost 10-1 on Sunday afternoon to the Worcester Red Sox 974-54) concluding the 2021 season. The Pigs lost nine games in a row to finish the season.

Worcester scored two runs against David Paulino (4-4) in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Franchy Cordero hit an RBI single that scored Jarren Duran, and Triston Casas scored on a fly-out to right field. The Pigs answered with a run against Connor Seabold (4-3) in the bottom of the second inning when Darick Hall hit an RBI single that scored Jorge Bonifacio.

Seabold left the game after five innings pitched for Worcester. He allowed just one run off four hits with two walks issued. Duran extended Worcester's lead, to 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning against Paulino when he hit an RBI single that scored Johan Mieses.

Paulino left the game after six innings pitched for Lehigh Valley. He allowed three runs off nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Mike Adams entered the game in the top of the seventh inning to pitch in relief for the IronPigs. The WooSox tagged him for two runs in the top of the

eighth inning to extend their lead to 5-1. Chad De La Guerra hit an RBI double that scored Mieses and Josh Ockimey hit a sacrifice fly that scored Jack Lopez.

The WooSox scored four runs against Brian Marconi in the top of the ninth inning. They added one more run against Damon Jones.

