SWB RailRiders Game Notes - October 3, 2021

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (74-52) vs. Rochester Red Wings (49-76)

RHP Sean Boyle (2-0, 1.11 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 127 | Road Game 63 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | October 3, 2021 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

2021 FINALE: Sunday's contest is the final scheduled game of the 2021 season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester. The RailRiders clinched a winning record against the Red Wings in 2021 on September 12 and carry a 17-5 season-series lead into play today. In the eight seasons since switching monikers, the RailRiders have won the season set with the Wings three times: 2015 (11-9), 2017 (11-6) and this year. The clubs have split twice as well.

HOMERS THAT HELP: As part of The Final StretchTM, Minor League Baseball has announced that it will be donating $50 for each home run hit by each club to a charity within that club's local community. The RailRiders are hitting home runs to benefit the Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball. Through eight Final StretchTM games, the RailRiders have hit 11 home runs for a total donation thus far of $550. The Triple-A team which hits the most home runs during the final stretch will receive a $5,000 bonus for their designated organization.

ROAD WARRIORS: After Saturday's victory over the Red Wings, the RailRiders improved their road record to 41-21 (.661) this season, the best road record in minor league baseball at any level. This season also ranks as the best road record in SWB franchise history, surpassing the 2016 National Championship club's 47-25 (.653) mark on the road. The 2021 season is the first time the RailRiders have posted a winning record on the road since 2017 (42-29, .591). Entering Sunday's season finale, the RailRiders have won six consecutive road games, one shy of matching the season-long streak of seven consecutive road wins from May 5-19.

NINE OR A DIME: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored nine or more runs in 24 different games this season, including Friday night when they hit double digits against Rochester for the fifth time this season. The club is perfect in those 24 games as one would expect. The RailRiders have also won three games in which the pitching staff has allowed nine-or-more runs.

WARM WELCOME: Oswaldo Cabrera carries an eight game hitting streak into play today. It's the longest hitting streak by a RailRiders since Greg Allen hit safely in eight straight from July 15 to August 13 (with a stint in the Majors during that time span). Cabrera is hitting .519 over his first eight games in Triple-A with four home runs and seven runs batted in since his promotion from Somerset last week.

HEALTHY HACKS: With home runs on October 1 & 2 at Rochester, Miguel Andújar homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season (for the RailRiders May 5 & 6 at Syracuse and for New York on June 8 & 9 at Minnesota).

RECORD BREAKING SEASON: In the most unusual season in modern minor league baseball history, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have done their part to re-write the franchise record book, breaking seven team single game or season-long records despite the shortened schedule. Here is a list of the known team records broken:

Longest 9 inning game 4:09, 5/6 @ Syracuse

Most Errors, single game 6, 9/29 at Rochester (tied)

Most No-Hitters thrown, single season 2 (7/21 vs Rochester & 8/19 at Worcester)

Most Strikeouts, single game (offense) 18, 8/5 vs Worcester (tied)

Most Stolen Bases, single game 7, 6/29 at Worcester (tied)

Most Stolen Bases, season 147

Most Walks, single game (pitching) 16, 7/28 @ Syracuse (tied)

FLEET OF FEET: When Greg Allen stole second base in the sixth inning of game one of the doubleheader on September 25 with Syracuse, he recorded the 140th stolen base of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, setting a new franchise record. In only 120 games, the team surpassed the previous record of 139 held by the 2000 SWB Red Barons, who needed 145 games to set the mark. Through 127 games, the RailRiders have stolen 147 bases in 187 attempts in the 2021 season (78.6% success). The pace of thievery ticked up in September and October, as SWB went 40-for-48 in steal attempts in 26 games during the month (1.53 steals/game).

OFFENSIVE MARKS: At the end of the 2021 regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had a combined team on-base percentage of .353, which is the best mark in franchise history. It narrowly beats out the .351 OBP posted by the 2019 RailRiders, despite the team's batting average being 22-points lower in 2021. This is only the fourth time in the 31-year history of the franchise that SWB has posted a team OBP of greater than .345.

