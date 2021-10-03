Bats 2021 Finale Cancelled in Columbus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced the 2021 season finale at the Columbus Clippers has been cancelled due to rain.

With the cancellation, the Bats conclude the 2021 regular season with a record of 55-73. The team turned a corner during the stretch run to post a .529 winning percentage over the final 34 games of the season (18-16 record).

The 2021 campaign featured 35 players who suited up with both the Bats and Cincinnati Reds. Of those 35 players, eight played with Louisville and made their respective Major League debut with the Reds in 2021.

The 2022 regular season schedule is available at batsbaseball.com. Ticketing information will be available at a later date this offseason.

The Bats will host a "season in review" Zoom call with manager Pat Kelly for media next week. Information and timing will be sent out early in the week.

Visit batsbaseball.com or email info@batsbaseball.com for additional information regarding the 2021 season and 2022 schedule.

