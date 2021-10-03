Pablo Reyes' Grand Slam Leads Sounds over Indians

NASHVILLE - Pablo Reyes launched a seventh inning grand slam to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The Sounds finished the season with a record of 70-58.

The Sounds jumped on the board quickly and took a 1-0 lead in the first frame. Matt Lipka led off with a single and was later driven in on a sacrifice fly from Jamie Westbrook. Luke Maile gave Nashville a 2-0 lead with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.

Both Bligh Madris and Eli Wilson doubled home a run to tie the game at two in the bottom half of the fourth for the Indians. But the tie did not last long as David Dahl drove in Brice Turang with a two-out single giving the Sounds a 3-2 advantage in the fifth.

Nashville added an insurance in the seventh on a single by Westbrook to make it 4-2, Sounds. But later in the inning, Reyes hit a grand slam to give Nashville an 8-2 lead.

Nashville relief pitcher Zack Brown tossed 1 1/3 innings and earned his first Triple-A win this season.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds went 7-2 in the Triple-A Final Stretch...won 10 of their last 13 games.

Pablo Reyes hit the second grand slam for the Sounds this season (Zach Green, June 18 at Gwinnett)...hit his first home run since September 5 at St. Louis...matched a career-high with 4 RBI (4x, last - July 13, 2019 at Columbus).

Matt Lipka has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games...batting .303 (23-for-76) with 20 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 9 RBI and 8 stolen bases.

Jake Cousins tossed a 1-2-3 first inning on MLB rehab assignment.

