Norfolk Tides End Season on High Note with Win

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides played their final game of the year on October 3 against the Durham Bulls at Harbor Park. They gave the Bulls their only loss in the final stretch, winning 3-2, and ended their 11-game winning streak as well.

The Tides held the Bulls scoreless through five innings only allowing three hits. They did a really good job in holding one of the most potent offenses in the Triple-A East. The Bulls were ranked 4th in the Triple-A East in batting average at .256 coming into the game against the Tides.

While the Tides were playing great defense against the Bulls, by preventing them from scoring, the Tides themselves were struggling. They had only one hit through the first four innings until the bottom of the fifth.

Brett Cumberland scored the first run of the game for either team in the fifth inning to put the tides up 1-0. His solo home run hit deep to right gave the Tides the lead. That home run just put Cumberland at 10 home runs on the year. There are only three other batters on the Tides with ten or more home runs: Rylan Bannon with 15, Tyler Nevin with 16 and Zach Jarrett with 10.

In the sixth inning, the Bulls scored two runs to go up 2-1 over the Tides. The first run came on a throwing error by shortstop Cadyn Grenier who tried to get Taylor Walls out at third allowing for Walls to score and it also allowed David Freitas to reach first. A ground out and a sac fly scored Frietas from third as the innings ended with the Bulls having only three runs on three hits.

Three consecutive singles hit by Tides second baseman Mason McCoy, first baseman Adley Rutschman, and right fielder Kyle Stowers in the bottom of the eighth inning scored a run for the Tides, without an out. Rylan Bannon recorded the first out in the inning on his sac fly to right field that scored Rutschman taking the lead back for the Tides. The Tides win 3-2 against the Bulls as the Tides only allow one hit in the ninth for the Bulls.

Ryan Hartman (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, Bb, 4 SO) pitched very well through the first five innings as he was able to hold the Bulls scoreless during that span, but errors and mistakes in the sixth allowed for the Bulls to take the lead.

The Norfolk Tides finished the year sixth in the Triple-A East Southeast division with a record of 52-78. Mason McCoy, Brett Cumberland, and Kyle Stowers won the game for the Tides as they accounted for five of the six Tides hits.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.