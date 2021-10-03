Bulls Finish Historic Season with 86-44 Record After 3-2 Defeat

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls pitcher Calvin Faucher extended his scoreless innings streak to over ten innings with two scoreless frames as Durham finished their historic 2021 campaign with an 86-44 record after a 3-2 defeat to the Norfolk Tides in Sunday afternoon's season finale at Harbor Park.

Durham, the 2021 Triple-A National Champions, completed the 2021 campaign with victories in 17 of their final 19 contests, including nine of ten matchups to earn the Final Stretch title. The Bulls finished with an overall record of 86-44, matching their third-highest wins total in the franchise's Triple-A history despite playing in 14 fewer contests.

Those 86 victories are also seven more than the next-best Triple-A team's record after Buffalo ended the 2021 campaign with a 79-47 mark. Durham's .661 win percentage also ranks as best in the Bulls' franchise history over the course of a full season.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth, when Norfolk grabbed a 1-0 advantage. The Bulls would then respond in the subsequent frame when 2B Taylor Walls came across on an error prior to DH David Freitas scoring on a sacrifice fly. The Tides, however, would plate a pair of tallies in the eighth to grab the lead for good and snap Durham's season-long 11-game win streak.

Faucher (2.0 IP, 4 K) opened with two perfect innings of work, ending his 2021 campaign having no allowed a run over his final 10 2/3 innings of work dating back through August 21. He did not allow a run in eight of his 11 appearances with Durham. Norfolk reliever Nick Vespi (1.0 IP, 2 K) earned the victory, while righty Felix Bautista (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K) notched the save. Bulls southpaw Ryan Sherriff (0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, K) suffered the defeat.

Durham begins their 2022 campaign on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting on Tuesday, April 12. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.