Storm Chasers Complete Season with Comeback Win for Series Sweep of I-Cubs

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Omaha Storm Chasers came from behind to defeat the Iowa Cubs, 6-3, on Sunday at Principal Park, completing a series sweep to end the 2021 season.

Omaha (73-56, 7-2) finishes the year with a .566 winning percentage, the eight-best mark in franchise history. Brian Poldberg concludes his managerial career with 1,356 career wins, including 481 as the Storm Chasers manager.

The Storm Chasers took an early lead in the first inning, when second baseman Lucius Fox doubled before scoring on an RBI single by centerfielder Edward Olivares.

Fox extended his hitting streak to nine games to end the season, while Olivares went 2-for-2 with three walks to finish the season reaching base in 12 plate appearances.

Iowa (51-78, 1-8) tied the game in the second before taking the lead in the third against right-hander Ronald Bolaños. In the second inning, Christopher Morel singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a single from Liam Spence. The I-Cubs took the lead in the third when Ian Miller walked, moved to second on a walk, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI groundout.

Omaha trailed, 2-1, until the seventh, when right fielder Erick Mejia launched a game-tying, solo home run to right field. It was the team's 231st home run of the season, tying the franchise record for the most home runs in a single season in franchise history, set by the 1999 Omaha Golden Spikes.

Iowa struck back in the seventh against right-hander Scott Blewett (Win, 6-3), taking the lead on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

The Storm Chasers bounced back ahead in the eighth. After loading the bases on three walks, Omaha scored two runs on an error by the shortstop Andrew Romine. Mejia drilled an RBI double to right field to plate the third and final run of the inning. The Storm Chasers tacked on an run in the ninth on a bases-loaded fielder's choice to cap the scoring for the season.

Right-hander Grant Gavin (Save, 4) struck out four batters across two scoreless and hitless innings to secure the win.

Omaha finishes the season 24-16 in 40 games against Iowa.

With one home run on Sunday, the Storm Chasers hit 24 home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch, amounting to a $1,200 donation from Minor League Baseball to B&B Sports Academy. By virtue of leading Triple-A in home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch, the Storm Chasers earned an additional $5000 donation to B&B Sports Academy for a total donation of $6,200.

